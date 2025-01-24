KZN police chief urges end to ‘idolising’ of criminals

"Because if you adore these criminals, you are just encouraging them to do more criminal activities, and by so doing, they are not only killing the police alone, but they are killing communities in general.

"So, we can look at the stats, the number of police officers killed. Yes, you may argue that it is a lot as compared to the general public," said Mkwanazi.

Mkwanazi spoke at the Police Golf Day in Mount Edgecombe to raise funds for the SAPS Education Trust Fund.

READ: Cops involved in escape of illegal mining 'ringleader'

al needs of children whose police officer parents died in the line of duty.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was also at the event in Umhlanga and revealed that R6.6 million was raised for the fund last year.

"These children remain alone, and they have no one to look after [them], and therefore, the funds become the parents, who perform the duty of parents for those children. By paying for their school needs for their children's needs, they grow up, particularly school, because out of everything that you can do for a child, if you give a child an education, you are giving her or him everything they would need."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)