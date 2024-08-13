Pupils will suffer if PMB schools disconnected, warns SADTU





uMsunduzi Municipality says it will be cutting services to 23 schools that owe the city a combined R32 million.





The municipality says it has given the KZN Education Department ample time to pay the debt.





SADTU KZN's Nomarashiya Caluza says the Department of Education must ensure that they budget properly.





“There was the issue of electricity, it's a standard operation, it's a need. When you make the payment, it's one of those that need to prioritised, because if you don't pay, everything is affected."





KZN Education says it's engaging with uMsunduzi over the debt.





Yesterday, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed that municipalities in the country are owed R349 billion by various categories of customers.