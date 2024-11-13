Pupil stabbed outside Durban high school

While the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear, reports from the scene are that the learner was accosted and robbed this morning in Merebank on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson was there.

READ: Probe ordered into cop's assault of man in Point

"Paramedic arrived on scene to find SAPS and security officials in attendance and were shown to where a 17-year-old male was stabbed multiple times in the chest and his back."

“Advanced Life Support Paramedics are worked to stabilise the critical injured teenager on scene before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care, he required."





This is a developing story…









Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)