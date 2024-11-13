Pupil stabbed outside Durban high school

Pupil stabbed outside a Durban high school
Updated | By Newswatch
A child has been stabbed outside a high school, in the south of Durban.
A child has been stabbed outside a high school, in the south of Durban.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear, reports from the scene are that the learner was accosted and robbed this morning in Merebank on Wednesday morning.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson was there.
READ: Probe ordered into cop's assault of man in Point
"Paramedic arrived on scene to find SAPS and security officials in attendance and were shown to where a 17-year-old male was stabbed multiple times in the chest and his back."
“Advanced Life Support Paramedics are worked to stabilise the critical injured teenager on scene before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for the urgent care, he required."
This is a developing story…
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Dis-Chem selling famous 'Dubai Chocolate' for R400
The viral 'Dubai Chocolate' that left social media enthusiasts in a fren...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durban restaurant attracted queues with their 11:11 special
We love how this Durban restaurant was able to attract customers using t...Danny Guselli an hour ago