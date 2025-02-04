Pupil killed in freak incident in PMB
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A schoolboy has died in a freak accident in Pietermaritzburg.
A schoolboy has died in a freak accident in Pietermaritzburg.
Roland Robertson of Midlands EMS says a wall collapsed on two children near a school on Springvale Road.
"On arrival, it was found that one 12-year-old sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene by paramedics.
READ: Man shot dead in Durban gun battle
"Another 12-year-old sustained critical injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Authorities are currently in attendance on the scene."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
World Cancer Day 2025: How are you honouring the day?
Today, 4 February, marks World Cancer Day. Here's what it's all about.Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
WATCH: Taxi driver stops to help elderly man cross street
A video of a taxi driver getting out of his vehicle to help an elderly m...Stacey & J Sbu 9 hours ago