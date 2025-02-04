Pupil killed in freak incident in PMB

Roland Robertson of Midlands EMS says a wall collapsed on two children near a school on Springvale Road.

"On arrival, it was found that one 12-year-old sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene by paramedics.





"Another 12-year-old sustained critical injuries and required urgent advanced life support treatment before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Authorities are currently in attendance on the scene."





