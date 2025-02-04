Man shot dead in Durban gun battle
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A person has been killed in a shooting in Durban Central.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says their medics were at Tuesday's scene on Che Guevara Road in Berea.
"Initial reports were that SAPS and suspects had a shootout. Paramedics found that two men believed to be suspects had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.
READ: Hunt for suspects involved in N2 cash heist
"They were assessed on scene. One male was confirmed deceased due to the injuries he had sustained."
More details to follow…
