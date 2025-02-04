 Man shot dead in Durban gun battle
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A person has been killed in a shooting in Durban Central. 

ALS Paramedics

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says their medics were at Tuesday's scene on Che Guevara Road in Berea.

 

"Initial reports were that SAPS and suspects had a shootout. Paramedics found that two men believed to be suspects had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.


"They were assessed on scene. One male was confirmed deceased due to the injuries he had sustained."

 

More details to follow…


