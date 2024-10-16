Pule Mabe granted bail in tender fraud case
Updated | By Bulletin and Jacaranda FM
Former ANC national spokesperson and NEC member Pule Mabe has been granted bail of R30,000 after his court appearance on fraud and corruption charges.
It is understood Mabe handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning.
Several co-accused, including his wife, have also been given bail of the same amount in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
The case involves an R27 million waste-picking tender that was awarded to his company, Enviro-Mobi, in 2017.
Mabe has denied the allegations, insisting his business did deliver the 200 three-wheeler waste-picking carts for Ekurhuleni.
They are expected to be back in court in March 2025.
