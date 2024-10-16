 Pule Mabe granted bail in tender fraud case
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Pule Mabe granted bail in tender fraud case

Updated | By Bulletin and Jacaranda FM

Former ANC national spokesperson and NEC member Pule Mabe has been granted bail of R30,000 after his court appearance on fraud and corruption charges.

Pule Mabe granted bail in tender fraud case
Masechaba Sefularo

It is understood Mabe handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning. 

 

Several co-accused, including his wife, have also been given bail of the same amount in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.


READ: Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe in court for fraud, corruption

 

The case involves an R27 million waste-picking tender that was awarded to his company, Enviro-Mobi, in 2017.

 

Mabe has denied the allegations, insisting his business did deliver the 200 three-wheeler waste-picking carts for Ekurhuleni.  

 

They are expected to be back in court in March 2025. 


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.