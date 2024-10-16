Pule Mabe granted bail in tender fraud case

It is understood Mabe handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning.

Several co-accused, including his wife, have also been given bail of the same amount in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.





The case involves an R27 million waste-picking tender that was awarded to his company, Enviro-Mobi, in 2017.

Mabe has denied the allegations, insisting his business did deliver the 200 three-wheeler waste-picking carts for Ekurhuleni.

They are expected to be back in court in March 2025.





