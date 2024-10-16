Former ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe in court for fraud, corruption

He and eight others were in the dock in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in Gauteng.

They are facing charges of fraud and corruption.

The accused include former officials at the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, as well as Mabe's wife.

READ: Mapisa-Nqakula to return to court in December

The charges against them relate to an R27 million tender that was allegedly unlawfully awarded to Mabe's company in 2017.

It is understood Mabe handed himself over to the police on Wednesday morning.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)