Public Works pushes for EPWP transparency amid misconduct co

Macpherson was addressing the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure in Parliament on Wednesday.

He says they have received disturbing reports during public consultations on the initiative, which is aimed at creating job opportunities.

Macpherson said there have been allegations of misconduct, and some women claimed they were asked for sexual favours, in exchange for their admission into the programme.

The minister said his department is probing the claims.

"There is also a great feeling of distrust in the lack of transparency, in the abuse of how allocations were made, and the involvement of political parties in the allocations," said Macpherson.

"I had women telling me they have had to provide sex for job opportunities. We were told of how people, single individuals, are able to take R30 000 a month out of the programme for themselves while others aren't able to obtain opportunities."

