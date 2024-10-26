Public Works officials in KZN suspended over R79 million hospital contract

In a statement, the department says their suspensions relate to contract work at four KZN hospitals, valued at R79 million.

It was for the eradication of asbestos.

Department spokesperson Steve Bhengu says a forensic investigation is continuing after they received a tip-off from a whistleblower.

"The report initially brought to the department's attention on the 17th of October 2024, was immediately referred for investigation by MEC Martin Meyer.

"After nine days of detailed assessments, the head of departments placed the officials on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the forensic investigation."