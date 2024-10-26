 Public Works officials in KZN suspended over R79 million hospital contract
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

KZN Public Works officials suspended over R79 million hospital contract

Updated | By Newswatch

Two Department of Public Works officials in KZN have been placed on precautionary suspension in connection with a multi-million rand hospital contract.

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer weather-damaged infrastructure
KwaZulu-Natal Public Works

 In a statement, the department says their suspensions relate to contract work at four KZN hospitals, valued at R79 million.

It was for the eradication of asbestos.

Department spokesperson Steve Bhengu says a forensic investigation is continuing after they received a tip-off from a whistleblower.

"The report initially brought to the department's attention on the 17th of October 2024, was immediately referred for investigation by MEC Martin Meyer.

"After nine days of detailed assessments, the head of departments placed the officials on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of the forensic investigation."

More on ECR

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.