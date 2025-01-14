Public Works official to face criminal charges for R1bn loss

The department's director of Supply Chain Management was sacked earlier this month for gross misconduct.

An investigation found several discrepancies in a procurement process, with one consulting company being awarded 29 contracts.

The department's Steve Bhengu says they have also laid criminal charges against three other officials suspected of corruption.

"In early September 2024, several discrepancies were flagged. These included missing documents in the procurement file, significant discrepancies between services requested and those procured.

"Non-conducting of required checks and balances and ensuring the fair awarding of contracts to bidders. The department has pledged to fully cooperate with all law enforcement agencies by handing over all necessary evidence."

