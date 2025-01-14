Public Works official to face criminal charges for R1bn loss
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
The KwaZulu-Natal Public Works official accused
of negligence that led to the department losing over a billion rand will now
face criminal charges.
The KwaZulu-Natal Public Works official accused of negligence that led to the department losing over a billion rand will now face criminal charges.
The department's director of Supply Chain Management was sacked earlier this month for gross misconduct.
An investigation found several discrepancies in a procurement process, with one consulting company being awarded 29 contracts.
The department's Steve Bhengu says they have also laid criminal charges against three other officials suspected of corruption.
READ: KZN official fired over R1bn corruption
"In early September 2024, several discrepancies were flagged. These included missing documents in the procurement file, significant discrepancies between services requested and those procured.
"Non-conducting of required checks and balances and ensuring the fair awarding of contracts to bidders. The department has pledged to fully cooperate with all law enforcement agencies by handing over all necessary evidence."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Planet party in the sky: January's cosmic spectacle
This January, many people will get the chance to see the alignment of fo...Stacey & J Sbu 11 minutes ago
-
Danny Guselli: "Do you prefer a uniform or civvies?"
People from all around South Africa share what they enjoy wearing to wor...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago