KZN official fired over R1bn corruption

In a statement, the department said officials picked up discrepancies in the procurement of a certain consulting company in September last year.

An investigation was launched and found that the company had 29 department-issued contracts.

The department's spokesperson, Steve Bhengu, said the official was stationed at the Pietermaritzburg office.

READ: Mandela grandchild among five arrested for hijacking

"He failed to identify that two of the bidding companies operated from the same premises. The official was also found guilty and dismissed on a further second charge, which includes his failure to implement the department's cell phone policy and keeping a database of issued official mobile devices.

“This resulted in 57 active cell phone contracts still being paid for by the department issued to employees who have left the department. He was also found guilty of issuing himself up four official work phones, all together translating to wasteful expenditure of R192 000 per month incurred by KZN Public Works and Infrastructure."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)