Public Works minister, deputy split on Expropriation Act

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Expropriation Bill into law, replacing the 1975 Expropriation Act.

This will allow expropriation without compensation in specific public interest cases.

Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala said the legislation will pave the way for expropriation in the public interest and is fully aligned with the constitution.

He said it is the culmination of the country’s long struggle history and will take South Africa on the path of economic transformation and inclusive economic growth.

Zikalala added that the new legislation will enhance the delivery of infrastructure development programmes, industrialisation, and agricultural reform that improve food security.

While the bill is supported by the ANC, its partners in the government of national unity, the DA and Freedom Front Plus, plan to challenge it in court.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson says regulations will safeguard against misuse and ensure the expropriation process follows constitutional and legal guidelines.









