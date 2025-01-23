Expropriation Bill becomes law

The legislation underwent five-years of public consultation and ensures expropriation is not arbitrary.





The Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says according to the act, authorities must negotiate with property owners and use mediation or courts to resolve disputes.





He says the law aims to promote inclusivity and equitable access to resources.





"In terms of this law, an expropriating authority may not expropriate property arbitrarily or for a purpose either than a public purpose or in the public interest."





