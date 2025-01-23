Expropriation Bill becomes law
Updated | By Bulletin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Expropriation Bill into law, replacing the 1975 Expropriation Act.
The legislation underwent five-years of public consultation and ensures expropriation is not arbitrary.
The Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says according to the act, authorities must negotiate with property owners and use mediation or courts to resolve disputes.
He says the law aims to promote inclusivity and equitable access to resources.
"In terms of this law, an expropriating authority may not expropriate property arbitrarily or for a purpose either than a public purpose or in the public interest."
