Public Works minister commits to hosting summit to tackle construction mafia issues
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson has announced plans to hold an urgent meeting with all public works MECs to develop a concrete solution to tackle the rising phenomenon of so-called construction mafias.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson has announced plans to hold an urgent meeting with all public works MECs to develop a concrete solution to tackle the rising phenomenon of so-called construction mafias.
The minister has already met with KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer and is yet to receive a report on the extent of the problem in the province.
Construction mafias have been targeting infrastructure developments, business entities and construction sites countrywide by extorting money from contractors.
Macpherson said a national summit to address the problem is needed.
READ: Meyer intervenes after PMB construction hit by disruptions
"During a recent oversight visit to the uMkhomazi water project, I learnt how an altercation with the construction mafia led to the death of three people and the assault of another.
"This is simply unacceptable. We will never be able to attract additional infrastructure investment and turn the country into a construction site, while this lawlessness continues.
“This is why it is imperative to host this important meeting with Public Works MECs across the country and the Ministers in the Law Enforcement cluster to develop a comprehensive plan to turn the tide against the construction mafia to not only attract additional infrastructure investment but protect the lives of our people," he said.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Couple expecting a baby find out they are half siblings
Life is all about perspective... even at the worst times, if you can fin...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Would you try this 24-carat gold kulfi ice-cream?
We are uncertain how this might taste; it sounds more bougie than tasty...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago