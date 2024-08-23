Public Works minister commits to hosting summit to tackle construction mafia issues

The minister has already met with KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer and is yet to receive a report on the extent of the problem in the province.





Construction mafias have been targeting infrastructure developments, business entities and construction sites countrywide by extorting money from contractors.





Macpherson said a national summit to address the problem is needed.





READ: Meyer intervenes after PMB construction hit by disruptions





"During a recent oversight visit to the uMkhomazi water project, I learnt how an altercation with the construction mafia led to the death of three people and the assault of another.





"This is simply unacceptable. We will never be able to attract additional infrastructure investment and turn the country into a construction site, while this lawlessness continues.





“This is why it is imperative to host this important meeting with Public Works MECs across the country and the Ministers in the Law Enforcement cluster to develop a comprehensive plan to turn the tide against the construction mafia to not only attract additional infrastructure investment but protect the lives of our people," he said.





