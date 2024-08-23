 Meyer intervenes after PMB construction hit by disruptions
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer says his department will look into requests for employment at construction sites in Pietermaritzburg.

MEC Martin Meyer meets with protestors in PMB
Meyer visited the Thembalethu Heritage Building job site on Thursday.

 

The visit came after residents held demonstrations near the unfinished premises on Tuesday.

 

They are demanding job opportunities within the project.


The unrest brought work to a standstill.

 

The department's spokesperson Steve Bhengu says the heritage site is one of eight government construction sites in the Msunduzi Municipality that were hit by similar protests.

 

"To this effect, MEC Meyer said part of the approach will be to induct contractors on how to protect themselves from disruptive elements, collect evidence including working with task teams and laying charges."


