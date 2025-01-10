PSA concerned about ‘growing risk’ of identity theft
Updated | By Bulletin
The Public Servants Association has urged the KZN MEC of Sport, Arts, and Culture to intervene following a case of identity theft involving one of its members.
In a statement on Thursday, the PSA said the member was falsely declared dead by Home Affairs in September 2023.
It said despite a criminal complaint, no action has been taken to protect the victim.
The association’s Mlungisi Ndlovu is calling for an investigation.
"The PSA requests the authority to raise public awareness about the growing risk of identity theft and death fraud and emphasise the need for vigilance and strong protective matters in KZN. As PSA in KwaZulu-Natal, we request the department to assist the employee in unfreezing his pension."
