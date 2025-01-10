PSA concerned about ‘growing risk’ of identity theft

In a statement on Thursday, the PSA said the member was falsely declared dead by Home Affairs in September 2023.

It said despite a criminal complaint, no action has been taken to protect the victim.

READ: Green ID holders urge system upgrade for smart cards

The association’s Mlungisi Ndlovu is calling for an investigation.

"The PSA requests the authority to raise public awareness about the growing risk of identity theft and death fraud and emphasise the need for vigilance and strong protective matters in KZN. As PSA in KwaZulu-Natal, we request the department to assist the employee in unfreezing his pension."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)