Green ID holders urge system upgrade for smart cards

The department announced this week that the old ID books will become invalid by the end of the year.

Last year, the department said the users of the green ID books face a higher risk of fraud.

Sanele Mthethwa from Durban North says there will be an influx of residents that Home Affairs might be unable to handle.

"Imagine now, how many people will be going to home affairs for the smart IDs, and what's going to happen with the amount of people coming in every day. Do you trust those systems? I don't think so."

Andile Tsotetsi from Hammarsdale says he is worried about waiting in long queues, among other issues.

'What stops me from changing my ID book is having to queue and deal with the rude staff from Home Affairs. However, I suppose I have no choice now, so I'll have to take a day off and get it done before the deadline."

