PSA calls for intervention after harassment claims at Umlazi Hospital
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Public Servants
Association has called on KZN Premier Thami Ntuli to intervene following claims
of bullying and harassment at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi.
PSA members picketed outside the hospital on Friday, saying they're being ill-treated and victimised by a senior official.
The union's Mlungisi Ndlovu, says they’d already raised these issues with the hospital’s management.
"They are treating people like animals. Now they (workers) want to resign and leave the province and possibly leave the country, so we can’t be losing skills because people can’t manage and there's poor management skills.
"When you challenge the Matron, because she's untouchable, they will be giving leave without pay, they will be moved from ICU because of favouritism and nepotism."
He says their members have been booked off on sick leave over what he's labelled a toxic working environment.
