KZN Health must prioritise safety of workers – NEHAWU

Workers downed tools on Friday, accusing management of not prioritising them.





It's reported the nurse was attacked at the facility on Thursday.

Health Union NEHAWU says acts of violence in medical facilities endanger the lives of both staff members and patients who seek healthcare.





The union’s KZN Spokesperson Ayanda Zulu says the incident has exposed the shortcomings of the Health Department's support for health workers.





"We are more angered by the conduct of the management who were told about the situation. As the union, we call upon the Department of Health to provide maximum safety and security to our members so that things like these do not happen."





