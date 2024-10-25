Progress made to improve eThekwini's water supply, says Xaba
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Mayor Cyril Xaba says while progress has been made to improve the supply and quality of water in eThekwini, they are still busy sorting out several challenges.
These include intermittent connections and outages.
The mayor gave an update on his 100 days in office in Durban on Thursday.
The municipality recently launched a curtailment program to alleviate pressure on the water system.
Xaba said he still meets with various departments every Friday to discuss water issues and receive updates.
"From early this month, we have started to conduct site visits to water and sanitation infrastructure in areas where people are experiencing intermittent water supply.
READ: New plan unveiled to boost safety in eThekwini
"Through these interventions, we are seeing improvement in water supply in the northern areas such as uMhlanga, Durban North, and Phoenix, after the placement of all water valves in the northern aqueduct pipeline," said Xaba.
Xaba said there has been progress in the southern areas after a contractor was appointed to carry out repairs and upgrade the southern aqueduct.
He says a two-year R1.2 billion pipeline project remains on schedule.
