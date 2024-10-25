New plan unveiled to boost safety in eThekwini

Minister Senzo Mchunu, the SAPS unit, and officials from eThekwini and local government signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday.





KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said the plan is to divide the district into three sub regions where they will target crime hot-spots.





"We then align ourselves so we can have a proper profile of each district and that is going to help us to decide how we deploy our resources."





Mchunu believes the partnership will help catch criminals faster.





“You commit a crime then you disappear. Now, within that period we must be there. We must both in front and at the back, we have to tighten up intelligence."





The minister said the plan, already in effect, came just in time for the festive season.