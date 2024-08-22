Production of affordable food ‘key’ to curbing food insecurity in KZN
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
An agricultural scientist says food security can be improved by increasing the production of affordable food.
A report was released this week on the impact of KZN's recent flood disasters on food.
The Human Sciences Research Council found that uMkhanyakude and Zululand are still struggling with food insecurity and high unemployment rates.
The UKZN's Dr Tafadzwa Mabhaudhi says promoting local production in areas where people have access to land and water is key to increasing access to affordable food.
He's called on the government, private sector, researchers, and civil society to step up and play a bigger role in making this happen.
"We require the government to support through creating an enabling environment, through policies, promoting youth inclusion in agriculture and entrepreneurship.
"We also expect academia and research to generate some knowledge and new solutions that can be taken up in terms of improving production, post-harvest and food safety in these areas.
"The private sector should play a role in terms of access to infrastructure and other various roles."
