Zululand, uMkhanyakude worst-hit by food insecurity

That's according to the Human Sciences Research Council.

It released a report on the impact of the 2021 floods on food security in the province.

The research was carried out by more than thirty scientists.

Speaking in Durban on Tuesday, the Agriculture Department's Dr Jemina Moeng said the two districts are also battling with higher rates of unemployment.





"Even in terms of unemployment, there were challenges in those districts. Zululand is having challenges with food and nutrition insecurity. They have access to land, yet they are not leading when it comes to using land, which is a challenge we need to address."

Moeng says overall, KZN residents do have access to relatively well-balanced meals.

"KwaZulu-Natal again didn't have a challenge. It led when it comes to diversity. In food consumption: How often do you consume food? What is the dietary diversity? Do you have six colours on your plate? Which was very interesting."





