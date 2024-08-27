Probe underway into sale of RDP homes

Kubayi briefed the media on plans and developments in the human settlements sector in Pretoria on Monday.





"I have asked the legal team in the department to work together with legal firms together with forensic investigations to go a proper analysis across all our assets. We have committed to the auditor general.





"One of the proposals talks about asset register and assent management in terms of the houses we have."





She says the department has been battling to send out title deeds as houses have been sold without notifying the office.





"Many of the title deeds remain sitting and are not issued because either the person is deceased and there is a fight in the house or you find that some of the houses were sold before eight years have lapsed in violation with our act and also the issue around people who say to us there are foreign nationals in the houses."





