Probe into racial violence at Durban school

The department has strongly condemned the mass assault at Centenary Secondary School, where three pupils were stabbed this week.

Officials are looking into what triggered the violent attacks.

Disturbing footage shared on social media shows chaotic scenes with groups of schoolchildren running between cars on the road.

A concerned mother, whose daughter is a pupil there, said this isn't the first time the school has been rocked by violence.

READ: KZN Education condemns protest at Bergville School





"She went to school yesterday and everything seemed fine. I received a call from one of the other parents stating that there's a fight that has broken out. Students were being stabbed.

"It's scary because you drop your child off at school thinking that they are safe, and they are protected in school. The saddest part is every time you try and get hold of a teacher or the principal, there's never an answer," said the mother.