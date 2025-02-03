KZN Education condemns protest at Bergville School

The parents at Nsebenzwenhle Primary School are unhappy that a teacher from outside was hired, while one that they say has been volunteering at the school for two years was overlooked.

The provincial education department's Muzi Mahlambi says the disruption would not help pupils.

"Parents have closed the school for their own children, which is going to be a problem and catch up with them in the near future. Each and every hour that is wasted will impact children's education, and to recover from there is always difficult."

READ: Probe into racial intolerance at Estcourt school

Mahlambi has also discouraged people from volunteering at schools without the department's approval.

"We do not want people to volunteer in our schools because, at the end of the day, they tend to do that and turn it into some entitlement of some sort if there are posts available, which is something we cannot allow."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)