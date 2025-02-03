KZN Education condemns protest at Bergville School
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says it is disappointed with the actions of the parent who blocked the entrance of a Bergville school on Monday.
The parents at Nsebenzwenhle Primary School are unhappy that a teacher from outside was hired, while one that they say has been volunteering at the school for two years was overlooked.
The provincial education department's Muzi Mahlambi says the disruption would not help pupils.
"Parents have closed the school for their own children, which is going to be a problem and catch up with them in the near future. Each and every hour that is wasted will impact children's education, and to recover from there is always difficult."
Mahlambi has also discouraged people from volunteering at schools without the department's approval.
"We do not want people to volunteer in our schools because, at the end of the day, they tend to do that and turn it into some entitlement of some sort if there are posts available, which is something we cannot allow."
