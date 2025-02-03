Probe into racial intolerance at Estcourt school
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has
sent a delegation to a high school in Estcourt to investigate claims of racial intolerance.
This after two Hindu pupils at Drakensberg Secondary School were apparently asked to remove or cover their red prayer strings during school hours.
This after two Hindu pupils at Drakensberg Secondary School were apparently asked to remove or cover their red prayer strings during school hours.
The department has issued a statement in response, highlighting the right to freedom of religion and belief but says its team is assessing the situation.
Ashwin Trickamjee, who is with the Hindu Maha Sabha, says they also received a complaint.
"We addressed it immediately by sending a letter to the principal of the school, and also to the minister of education. The wearing of a red string is very important to Hindus, because it tells a very strong religious significant.
"We are tired of constantly repeating that nose ring, red strings and so on, are religious symbols which Hindu are entitled to."
