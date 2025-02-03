 Probe into racial intolerance at Estcourt school
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Probe into racial intolerance at Estcourt school

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has sent a delegation to a high school in Estcourt to investigate claims of racial intolerance. 

A school classroom with blackboard
A school classroom with blackboard/iStock/maroke

This after two Hindu pupils at Drakensberg Secondary School were apparently asked to remove or cover their red prayer strings during school hours. 

The department has issued a statement in response, highlighting the right to freedom of religion and belief but says its team is assessing the situation.

Ashwin Trickamjee, who is with the Hindu Maha Sabha, says they also received a complaint.

 READ: Probe into PMB school for serving ‘rotten food’

"We addressed it immediately by sending a letter to the principal of the school, and also to the minister of education. The wearing of a red string is very important to Hindus, because it tells a very strong religious significant.

"We are tired of constantly repeating that nose ring, red strings and so on, are religious symbols which Hindu are entitled to."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 2

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.