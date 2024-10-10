Probe launched into gas explosion at Midlands restaurant

It is understood cooking oil was involved in the late morning incident at a local eatery in Lions River.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said three people were injured during the incident on Thursday.

Two of them have suffered serious burn wounds.

"All patients were treated on scene before being transported to various hospitals for further care,” said Robertson.

