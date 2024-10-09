Paramedics rescue woman at Howick Falls
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
In Howick near Pietermaritzburg, paramedics
worked through the night to rescue a woman who allegedly jumped off a cliffside
at Howick Falls.
It took the rescue team from Midlands EMS six hours to hoist the woman up from the 50-metre drop.
"Rescue medics from Midlands EMS were deployed to access the scene and found the patient stucked on the trees critically injured and in need of life support treatment," says EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson.
"SAPS search and rescue in conjunction with mountain rescue worked together to rescue the patient. She was 50 and 60 metres down.
“Once stabilised, the patient was transported to a level 1 trauma hospital."
