Premier urges men to seek help after shocking uMzinto murder

Ntuli has been reacting to the murder of a woman on the south coast allegedly at the hands of her partner this week.





Nontobeko Cele was stabbed in uMzinto on Tuesday.





In a graphic post on social media, her boyfriend, Sibusiso Lawrence confessed to the murder, and posted pictures of her body which were widely shared.





KZN police confirmed that they discovered the man's body on Wednesday after he allegedly took his own life, not far from where Cele's body was found.





"This heinous act is a grave injustice and a blatant violation of human dignity and morality. Premier Ntuli extended his heartfelt condolences to Nontobeko Cele’s family and reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to creating a society free from gender-based violence," says Ntuli's spokesperson, Bongani Gina.





