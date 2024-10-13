Premier condemns rise of violence in KZN

It’s after two more suspects linked with the killing of seven members of the Khambule family in Highflats a month ago, were killed in a police shootout in Umlazi on Saturday.

Police say they’d gathered intelligence that the suspects were on their way to conduct a cleansing ritual in the area.

On Sunday morning, police in Bergville arrested a man who allegedly fatally stabbed five members of the Khoza family in Bethany.

The deaths include two children aged two and six.

The 33-year-old suspect's mother and a four-year-old child sustained multiple stab wounds.

His sister and her one-year-old baby managed to escape during the incident.

Premier Ntuli condemned the attacks.

"We are calling upon the people of KwaZulu-Natal to advocate for peace.

“Wherever there is a misunderstanding, they should be able to sit down and resolve issues.

"We commend the community that was able to apprehend the perpetrator and hand the perpetrator to the police.”

The Bethany suspect is expected to appear in the Bergville Magistrate Court on Tuesday and faces five counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

