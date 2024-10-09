Hunt for suspect after fatal mass shooting in Highflats

The man and two other suspects who have been linked to a mass murder case in the area were involved in a fatal shootout with police on Tuesday.

It's in connection with the murder of seven members of the Khambule family, including three children, last month.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that officials attempted to stop a vehicle from travelling in the area.





"Police signalled for the driver of the vehicle to stop, but instead of obeying lawful orders, the suspects fired shots at police officers and the police were left with no other option but to return fire in self-defence.

"During the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. After the shootout, it was also discovered that there was a woman inside the suspects' vehicle who also sustained fatal gunshot wounds. A rifle and a police-issued pistol were found in possession of the suspects."





