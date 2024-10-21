KZN premier says all efforts made to ensure smooth matric ex

Ntuli was at Isolemamba High School in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, on Monday morning to monitor the first day of the exams.

In KZN, over 172,000 candidates sat for English Paper III on Monday morning.

Some will proceed to write Afrikaans Paper III in the afternoon.

The Premier said various departments, as well as the police, are on standby to transport the papers should there be interruptions, including weather-related ones.

"We have even a call to people of KZN for those who will have grievances around service delivery not to interfere with the future of the children and not to interfere with the examination.

"Hence, all the departments that play a role around the examinations, in fact, have been activated. You can mention the police and the department of COGTA as well since the disaster team has to come on board if, even the weather conditions interfere with our plans."

