Prelim probe shows driver lost control of car in deadly N2 crash

The man and seven pupils were killed on the N2 near Mandeni Toll Plaza.

KZN Transport Department spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said only some of the details are known.

"The car went over to the other lane and collided with the truck, causing it to veer off the road and overturn. Another dark cloud is hanging over KwaZulu-Natal after yet another horrific accident on our roads. Our teams from the Road Traffic Inspectorate, together with emergency services, are speedily intervening."





The truck driver is critically hurt.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says clean-up operations have been underway.

"We have started cleaning up and recovering the bodies, but the road is still closed - both bounds. We want to advise road users to use an alternative route, which is the R102."





