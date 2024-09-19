Pravin Gordhan's body arrives at Durban ICC

Preparations have been made for a Special Official Funeral for the former minister, who died at the age of 75 last week.

Scores of mourners, including friends and dignitaries, took their seats in the main auditorium of the ICC, where the funeral for the late former minister will take place.

According to an updated message from the government's communications office, the service—which was initially scheduled to begin at 10—will now begin in an hour.

When the hearse arrives, Gordhan's coffin will be carried through glass doors at the front of the ICC and placed on a red carpet near the stage.

The programme will feature ten speakers, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will deliver the eulogy.

Meanwhile, interfaith prayers will be offered by representatives of the Hindu, Jewish, Islamic and Christian faiths.

