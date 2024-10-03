PRASA restores six vandalised rail corridors in Durban
Updated | By Bulletin
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has restored six of eight rail corridors in Durban that were extensively vandalised during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PRASA's Zipho Mlambo says the revamped stations come with state-of-the-art technology as well as improved safety features.
New trains are also replacing older models.
Mlambo says the special trains will transport soccer fans to Saturday’s MTN 8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
READ: PRASA to restore service between KwaMashu, Bridge City
"The two lines that we are not running are lines up to Stanger on the north line and the west, which is in Bluff. Those are areas where we are in communication with Transnet.
‘However, as PRASA we need to invest in the infrastructure there so that our metros could produce electricity to run there."
