PRASA to restore service between KwaMashu, Bridge City

Residents who rely on public transport have had to use shuttle services when travelling to Durban.

PRASA's Regional Manager Tusani Luthuli explained that the railway's signalling system has been undergoing repairs.

He said they have been running KwaMashu services since May 2023, when the line was fully open from KwaMashu to Durban.

They have been only running the main morning train and the afternoon train because more work is still being carried out on the line.

That is what has been restricting them in terms of adding more lines.

Luthuli said the Effingham line remains suspended due to infrastructure reconstruction.

He urged commuters to report any incidents of theft and vandalism.

"That line does not have the electrical infrastructure; we are in an engagement with Transit looking at a memorandum of agreement or understanding where PRASA is then requesting the transfer of the assets to PRASA so that PRASA can carry out the repairs being the major affected party because the line forms part of KwaMashu services."

