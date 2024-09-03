Ex-Prasa chief engineer sentenced to 15 years for fraud





Mtimkulu was found guilty of falsifying his engineering qualifications and submitting a fake job offer from a German company to secure a salary increase.





The court's sentencing consolidates his multiple fraud charges into a 15-year term.





Additionally, the Asset Forfeiture Unit has seized over R5.5 million from his properties to reimburse Prasa for the fraudulently obtained salary.





In a statement, the Hawks said this was one of the state capture cases that has been finalised and that the public can be assured that other state capture cases will be dealt with amicably.





"This should serve as a lesson to would-be fraudsters that crime doesn’t pay,” said Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya.





ALSO READ: