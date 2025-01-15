Power struggle sees Umgeni take uMsunduzi to court

While Hilton is part of the Umgeni Municipality, the area’s energy supply is connected to the uMsunduzi power grid.

Residents have been battling for years to remove themselves from the grid.

In a statement in 2024, Umngeni Mayor Chris Pappas said uMsunduzi has been supplying electricity to Hilton without a proper license from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa.

He added that numerous attempts have been made to formalise an agreement with the municipality.

He has now called on Hilton residents to assist with strengthening their case.

Pappas has asked residents to supply documented records of power outages in the Hilton area and to email the municipality.

He has encouraged residents to share records that date back as far as possible.