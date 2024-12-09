 Port Shepstone businesses count losses amid power outage
Port Shepstone businesses count losses amid power outage

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Businesses in Port Shepstone on the south coast are counting their losses after being left without electricity for several days.

Close up photo of a light bulb/Pexels Website

It's due to a labour dispute between employees and managers at Ray Nkonyeni Municipality.

 

Homes and businesses have been in the dark after workers downed tools over job grading.

 

Some small businesses, such as hair salons, had to shut their doors.

 

"I think in other areas, it's a loss of stock,” said Vijay Naidoo, who is the CEO of the Port Shepstone  Business Forum.

 

“You can imagine over two days without access to back-up power, a lot of stock which requires refrigeration or freezing, like meat or dairy products."


Ayoop Bux,who owns a supermarket, says they have taken quite a financial knock.

 

"We would have to endure huge diesel costs, which can for bigger businesses be up to R20,000 a day. That can have a serious impact on  cash flow." 

