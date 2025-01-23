Poll predicts SARB will lower repo rate
A Reuters poll predicts the South African Reserve Bank will lower the repo rate by 25 basis points next week.
It would bring it to 7.5% and bring down the rate at which consumers borrow from the banks to 11 per cent.
Another cut is expected in March.
Economists predict the bank will delay a final cut to the third quarter.
Inflation remains below the Reserve Bank's target, but global uncertainties, including US policies, could impact future rate adjustments.
According to the poll, South Africa’s economy is projected to grow by 1.7% in 2025.
