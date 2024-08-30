Political parties declare R200m to IEC

The report covers the period between April and the end of June 2024 and is the first since the general election in May.





A total of 14 political parties declared donations of about R200 million, the highest ever recorded.





"The value of first quarter 2024/25 donation disclosure is comparable to the value of donations declared during the fourth quarter of the past financial year,” the IEC said.





"Totalling a colossal R189 950 829, this is by far the highest value of donations across all years and quarters since the introduction of the Political Funding Act, as amended.”





The DA declared R56.6 million from Voices of South Africa Foundation, Jonathan Oppenheimer, Fynbos Ekwiteit and Fynbos Kapitaal.





The IFP declared R38.3 million from Jonathan and Nicholas Oppenheimer, Martin Moshal and African Rainbow Minerals chairman Patrice Motsepe.





Rise Mzansi recorded R33.8 million from Rebecca Oppenheimer and Zungu Family Trust.





This while the ANC declared R26 million donated by Batho Batho Trust, the United Manganese of Kalahari, Chancellor House Trust and cell phone network provider MTN.





ActionSA declared R13.1 million, mostly from donors Martin Moshal and Victoria Freudenheim, while BOSA declared R12.8 million from a German foundation known as KAS, Martin Moshal and Mary Slack.





The Patriotic Alliance declared R6.6 million, which includes a donation of R5 million by party leader Gayton McKenzie.





The EFF declared R515,000 from MTN.





Former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe Party declared R380,555 from an entity called the South African Policy Education Initiative.





