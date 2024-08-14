Policymakers urged to act amid spike in unemployed women

The comments come after the release of South Africa's latest unemployment statistics.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage points to 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024.

That's about 8,4 million people.





Unemployed women increased by 93 000 to 4,1 million, while the number of employed women decreased by 28 000 to 7,4 million.

The association's Praneetha Aniruth says gender-responsive economic policies need to be prioritised.

"That not only addresses unemployment but also promotes fair and equitable access to opportunities for women. And it is important for us, we have to work together to reverse this trend and build a future where every woman has the opportunity to thrive and also to contribute meaningfully to our economy."





