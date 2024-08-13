Another increase in SA unemployment rate

It's up from the previous quarter's 32.9%.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results on Tuesday morning.

Around 158,000 more people were unemployed in the second quarter.

The report shows that discouraged work-seekers increased by 147,000, up by 4,8%, while the number of persons who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 75,000 between the two quarters.

Black African women continue to be the most vulnerable with an unemployment rate of 39,9%.

The results also indicate that the largest decreases in employment were observed in the Western Cape (65,000), Mpumalanga (50,000) and KwaZulu-Natal (49,000), while the largest increases were observed in Gauteng (42, 000), Limpopo (31,000) and the Eastern Cape (25 000).