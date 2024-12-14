Police seize R6m crystal meth at OR Tambo Airport

Crystal meth, valued at around R6 million, was found hidden in a pool table at a warehouse there on Friday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says it is believed the drugs were about to be exported to Australia.

She says they hope to make an arrest soon.

"We are following up on all leads to determine the origin of the drugs in South Africa, as well as who delivered the consignment. Police at OR Tambo International Airport continue to intercept drug traffickers and large consignment of drugs almost every week."

