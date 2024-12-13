KZN woman jailed for acid attack on partner

Authorities say 32-year-old Lethiwe Mthimkhulu visited Phakamani Sibiya at his home in Magwaveni in Tongaat and offered him a substance to drink.





She apparently convinced him it was holy water to cleanse the colon.





The 34-year-old Sibiya later complained of stomach pains and asked to be taken to the clinic.





Mthimkhulu took his phone saying she will arrange a car.





But Sibiya was not taken to a medical facility. They drove past the clinic, and the driver was directed to go pick up another man before they all returned to the victim's house, passing the clinic again.





READ: Woman arrested in PMB for alleged insurance fraud





Sibiya was attacked again once back at his residence.





"Later on, and in furtherance of the offence, Mthimkhulu and an assailant forced Sibiya to drink the acid and also poured the acid on the left side of Sibiya's head. In addition of the 10-year sentence, Mthimkhulu was declared unfit to possess a firearm," says KZN NPA Spokesperson Natasha Kara.





Sibiya was left locked in his house. He was later taken to hospital by a friend.





Sibiya told the court in his statement that the attack changed his life, and he lost his left ear.





He also now relies on a colostomy bag and needs R800 000 for plastic surgery.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)