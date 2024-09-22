Parts of PMB and Newcastle without power after KZN snowstorm

Since Friday night, several areas including Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle, Underberg, and Empangeni, have been without electricity.

The utility's Khanyisa Sihlobo says they are dealing with a large number of faults.

She says some areas are still not accessible.

"It is because some of the roads are still closed and in some areas, our lines are inaccessible. Our teams need to pass through some mountains and rivers. Unfortunately, we are unable to access those areas at this point in time."

