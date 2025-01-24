Police raid municipal offices in Cape Town

The operation at JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg's offices is understood to be part of a probe into housing tender fraud in the City's constriction sector.

"I note the action today taken by the authorities at the officer’s mayoral committee members for Alderman JP Smith and Alderman Limberg who have informed me that they have offered full cooperation to SAPS but have not been made aware of any specific allegations at this stage, “said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

"I have requested an urgent briefing from the SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine necessary further actions once this has been received. In the earlier matter relating to Malusi Booi, I was offered and given a full briefing by SAPS and have requested the same courtesy be extended to me in this matter as soon as possible,” he added.

