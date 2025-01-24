Police raid municipal offices in Cape Town
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The offices of two City of Cape Town mayoral committee
members have been raided by police on Friday.
The offices of two City of Cape Town mayoral committee members have been raided by police on Friday.
The operation at JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg's offices is understood to be part of a probe into housing tender fraud in the City's constriction sector.
"I note the action today taken by the authorities at the officer’s mayoral committee members for Alderman JP Smith and Alderman Limberg who have informed me that they have offered full cooperation to SAPS but have not been made aware of any specific allegations at this stage, “said Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
READ: uMhlathuze Mayor slams EFF’s ‘unruly’ behaviour
"I have requested an urgent briefing from the SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine necessary further actions once this has been received. In the earlier matter relating to Malusi Booi, I was offered and given a full briefing by SAPS and have requested the same courtesy be extended to me in this matter as soon as possible,” he added.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Benedict Cumberbatch on being kidnapped in SA
Benedict Cumberbatch shared his terrifying experience of being kidnapped...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Stuck in a tyre: Wheelie's heartwarming rescue story
Meet Wheelie, the dog who's been through a wheel of emotions! From getti...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago