Police probe attempted murder after Phoenix heist

The incident occurred on Aberdare Drive on Monday.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says cash delivery security guards had just collected money from a client when they were ambushed by armed suspects who shot at their cash delivery truck.





READ: Cash van guard wounded in Phoenix heist

"One guard was shot and injured during the incident and was taken to hospital."

He says they were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects drove away in their getaway vehicle.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)