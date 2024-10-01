Police probe attempted murder after Phoenix heist
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Phoenix police are investigating a case of cash-in-transit robbery and attempted murder after armed suspects targeted a cash delivery truck in the industrial park area.
The incident occurred on Aberdare Drive on Monday.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says cash delivery security guards had just collected money from a client when they were ambushed by armed suspects who shot at their cash delivery truck.
"One guard was shot and injured during the incident and was taken to hospital."
He says they were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects drove away in their getaway vehicle.
