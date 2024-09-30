Cash van guard wounded in Phoenix heist
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A cash-in-transit security guard is being treated in hospital after being shot during an apparent heist in the north of Durban.
Gareth Naidoo from KZN VIP says guards were held up as they were leaving the Phoenix Industrial Park area on Monday afternoon.
He says the robbers came in two cars.
"Members of KZN VIP, together with multiple other emergency services, responded to the scene where it was believed suspects came in two vehicles and held up the security as they exited the premises. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the security officers.
"Suspects then opened fire on one of the security officers. He is in critical condition and being treated by ambulance and will be taken to the hospital for further medical attention. The scene is currently being cordoned off by SAPS for further investigation, no other details are available at this stage."
